Triangle Restaurants Roll Out Cinco de Mayo Deals, Margaritas & More

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Cinco de Mayo falls on a Tuesday this year, and restaurants across the Triangle are marking the occasion with bargain margaritas, discounted tacos, free queso and a few all-day parties.

From Raleigh and Cary to Durham and Chapel Hill, local diners have no shortage of ways to celebrate. Some deals are focused on drinks, others on combo meals, and a few spots are adding DJs, games and rooftop specials to the mix.

Here’s a look at some of the Cinco de Mayo offers available at select Triangle-area restaurants and bars.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is offering its Bad Ass Margarita for $5 on May 5. The drink is made with fresh lime and Margaritaville Gold Tequila, giving customers a low-cost option for a casual holiday toast.

Chido Taco

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Chido Taco is leaning into the party atmosphere with drink specials and family-friendly extras. The restaurant is offering $3.99 margaritas at lunch, $5 margaritas at dinner and 50% off selected tequila shots.

The celebration also includes a DJ from 6 to 10 p.m., outdoor games and face painting for kids, making it one of the more event-driven options in the area.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is stretching its celebration beyond one day with several deals tied to Cinco de Mayo.

On May 4 and 5, customers can get a $6 classic margarita, served frozen or on the rocks, or a $9 grande margarita. Grande drinks come with a collectible cup while supplies last. The restaurant is also taking $1 off Mexican beers all day.

Food specials are part of the deal, too. Queso bowls will be available for $5, adding another budget-friendly option for customers looking for more than drinks.

Earlier in the promotion, Chuy’s also offered free delivery from May 1 through 3 with a promo code.

Lechon Latin BBQ & Bar

Lechon Latin BBQ & Bar in Raleigh is offering several combo deals from May 2 through 5. Specials include three tacos and a beer for $17, as well as three tacos and a margarita for $19.

For diners who want a full meal rather than a quick drink special, Lechon’s offers stand out as one of the more substantial choices on the list.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving customers a free side of queso with the purchase of any entree on May 5.

The deal applies to items including burritos, bowls, stacks, nachos, quesadillas, taco entrees and the Moe Value Meal. It does not include kids meals or meal kits. Loyalty members get extra time to use the offer, with the promotion extended through May 10.

Smash Social Club

Smash Social Club in Raleigh is keeping things simple with a trio of $5 specials on May 5 from 4 to 11 p.m. Customers can order $5 margaritas, $5 tequila flights and $5 ranch waters.

The downtown setting and late-afternoon start could make it a strong pick for after-work crowds looking for a social Cinco de Mayo stop.

The Willard Rooftop Lounge

The Willard Rooftop Lounge in Raleigh is offering special food and drink deals from May 3 through 6. While the full menu of specials varies, the rooftop setting adds a different vibe for those who want to celebrate with a view rather than at a traditional taco spot.

Chipotle

For Triangle customers looking for a national chain option, Chipotle is offering a digital deal on May 5. Guests who order through the app or website can get free chips and queso blanco or free chips and guacamole with the purchase of an entree by using a promo code.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Cinco de Mayo offer is tied to Grubhub+. Members can get a free Crunchwrap Supreme with a qualifying $20 order from May 4 through May 10.

On the Border and other chain specials

Other chain restaurants are also joining the holiday with limited-time deals. On the Border is offering $2 tacos and $5 margaritas on May 5, while BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is featuring $6 Brewhouse Margaritas during happy hour and late-night happy hour.