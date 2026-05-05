What happens to your paycheck after a workplace injury?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1318789790, 'Calendar with payday, calculator and tiny business people getting a paycheck. Paycheck cash, payroll tax deposit, payroll software concept. Bright vibrant violet vector isolated illustration' uploaded by user #333213365, retrieved from ShutterStock on May 1st, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

After a workplace injury, your paycheck shrinks but doesn’t disappear entirely. Understanding how compensation works helps you minimize the financial damage.

A workplace injury often causes financial and physical harm. The Social Security Administration reports that workers’ compensation only covers two-thirds of an employee’s pre-injury wage in the majority of states, which means that your income decreases by about a third as soon as you quit working.

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It gets even more complicated when you consider that each state has a waiting period of at least 3 days before workplace compensation begins. You can minimize the financial impact by reacting quickly. This article walks you through what you can expect from paycheck adjustments after a workplace injury.

A Smaller Paycheck

After a workplace injury, the main thing you can expect is a slimmer paycheck. While you’ll continue to get financial support through injury compensation laws, realistically, you’ll receive less than if you were working normally.

Generally speaking, workers’ compensation is a compulsory form of insurance for private employment. You’re covered regardless of who caused the accident. While these employee rights do a lot to protect you, they’re usually subject to the “two-thirds rule,” meaning you’ll receive one-third less than your standard pay.

While this is a significant pay cut, this cloud has a silver lining. The payments you receive are not taxable, meaning the actual cash you will get is closer to your standard take-home pay than the two-thirds rule implies.

There’s a Waiting Period

The specific rules differ from state to state, but there’s almost always a waiting period before the benefit payments begin. For example, in Minnesota, the Department of Administration states that there is a three-day waiting period for disability payments, unless the disability continues for 10 or more consecutive days.

There is a similar system in New York State, where disability claims that extend beyond 14 days are paid retroactively, starting from the first day. You are unable to work, but this effectively means you’ll have a short period of time waiting for payment to come through.

Different Injury Outcomes Mean Different Benefits

You might be wondering, what happens if I’m not working as much because of my injuries? The type of wage replacement you receive depends on how severely the injury limits your ability to work. Workers’ compensation systems classify disabilities into the following categories.

Total disability benefits: If your injury completely prevents you from working, you receive payments at the standard two-thirds rate until a doctor clears your return.

If your injury completely prevents you from working, you receive payments at the standard two-thirds rate until a doctor clears your return. Partial disability benefits: If you can work but earn less than before, you may receive two-thirds of the difference between your old and new wages.

If you can work but earn less than before, you may receive two-thirds of the difference between your old and new wages. Earning power loss: Some states require compensation when your earning capacity drops by more than a certain percentage due to the injury.

Protect Your Paycheck after Workplace Injury

A workplace injury is stressful enough without financial surprises. Report your injury immediately, verify that your average weekly wage has been calculated correctly, and contact your state workers’ compensation board to understand the specific benefits available to you. Acting quickly is the single best way to protect your paycheck during recovery.

If you’re interested in learning more about similar topics, see our other blog posts.