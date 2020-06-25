Vietnamese Student Asked To Use Her “Anglicized” Name In Class By Instructor

A college freshman at Laney College in California was appalled when her math instructor requested that she not use her legal name because he said it sounded offensive.

Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen said that her trigonometry instructor requested that she use a name more “anglicized” name. Nguyen said that she had been looking forward to using her legal name in college after using the nickname “May” for years.

“I was shook because growing up, there were problems with how to pronounce my name, but they would ask me how to pronounce my name … He’s being an ignorant person and not trying to learn my name,” Nguyen said.

EXCLUSIVE: “I was shook.” Vietnamese American Laney College freshman Phuc Bui talks about what it was like when her teacher sent her an email asking her to “Anglicize” her name. pic.twitter.com/nUPiw19k3r — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 19, 2020

