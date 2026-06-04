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Library to Host Program on the Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

The Goldston Public Library will educate the community on recognizing the early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Elderly
Source: KiddNation / Radio One Digital

The Chatham County community is invited to attend an educational program focused on understanding the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program will help participants recognize the difference between normal aging and dementia, understand common warning signs, and learn strategies for addressing memory-related concerns.

WHAT:
“10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

WHERE:
E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room
Goldston Public Library
9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road
Goldston, NC 27252

WHEN:
Monday, June 15, 2026
10:30 a.m.

Memory loss that disrupts daily life may be a symptom of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The free session will provide guidance on identifying changes in memory and cognition and offer tools for responding to concerns.

Registration is required. Participants may register by calling the Goldston Public Library at 919-898-4522 or by emailing goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org.

For additional information, please contact the library or visit the Chatham County library website.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

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