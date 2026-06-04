Library to Host Program on the Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

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The Chatham County community is invited to attend an educational program focused on understanding the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program will help participants recognize the difference between normal aging and dementia, understand common warning signs, and learn strategies for addressing memory-related concerns.

WHAT:

“10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

WHERE:

E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room

Goldston Public Library

9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road

Goldston, NC 27252

WHEN:

Monday, June 15, 2026

10:30 a.m.

Memory loss that disrupts daily life may be a symptom of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. The free session will provide guidance on identifying changes in memory and cognition and offer tools for responding to concerns.

Registration is required. Participants may register by calling the Goldston Public Library at 919-898-4522 or by emailing goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org.

For additional information, please contact the library or visit the Chatham County library website.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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