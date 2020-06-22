CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations

UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Looking for COVID-19 testing in Wake County? Here’s an updated list.

June 22–23:

Wake Tech – Scott Northern Wake Campus

6600 Louisburg Road, Raleigh

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sign Up

June 25–27:

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School

2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sign Up

June 29–30:

Millbrook Magnet High School

2201 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sign Up

July 6–7:

McKimmon Conference and Training Center

1101 Gorman St., Raleigh

10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sign Up

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID , testing , Wake County

Videos
Latest
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 2 hours ago
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…
 2 hours ago
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
A Black Woman Remembers Losing Her Job As…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
9 items
Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
Detective Chris Anderson Gives 5 Tips On Driving…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Gets Criticized For Blaming…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Attorney Justin Miller Addresses The Case Of Rayshard…
 6 days ago
06.16.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Lies That Dudes Be Telling…
 6 days ago
06.16.20
Close