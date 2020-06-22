Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask
Looking for COVID-19 testing in Wake County? Here’s an updated list.
June 22–23:
Wake Tech – Scott Northern Wake Campus
6600 Louisburg Road, Raleigh
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School
2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Millbrook Magnet High School
2201 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
McKimmon Conference and Training Center
1101 Gorman St., Raleigh
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
