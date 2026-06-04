A$AP Rocky Breaks Silence On 'Scary' Shooting At Rihanna’s Mansion: 'That Sh-t Was Just F-cked Up'

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Source: Dave Benett / Getty In March, Rihanna’s Los Angeles mansion was shot up, and with her and A$AP Rocky being shaken up because it’s one of the primary homes where they raise their kids, they left the property but haven’t spoken out about the scary incident. So, Rocky, who’s on the cover of VIBE, explained to journalist Jeff Ihaza his immediate reaction to the shooting. “It was f-cked up. It was hurtful,” Rocky said. “It was scary, all that sh-t. You know? Somebody attempted at me and my family. That sh-t was just f-cked up, and it was unprovoked. It was out of nowhere.” RELATED CONTENT: A$AP Rocky Reveals What He And Rihanna Were Really Doing While She Was In Labor — And It Wasn’t What You’d Expect

When the topic turns to how online culture leads to such intense fan interactions, Rocky says it existed before that, when people like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio got mobbed at hotels, or even Kanye West. He adds that, “Fans that [are] real loyal fans, and stans [who] love you that much-they gonna figure out a way to get to you, welcome you.” Rocky refuses to lump in deranged fans with real diehards. “There are mentally challenged people out there, obviously. And there are people who are mentally ill and sh-t, and there are lots of people who are normal and are just fans,” he said. “And that incident definitely had changed a lot. But it took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. But in my own city, I do not feel afraid or threatened.” Despite the direness of the situation, he doesn’t want to cut them off completely.