CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker

Vote 2020 Graphic

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

The Durham County Board of Elections in conjunction with the City of Durham is formally announcing the second ever ‘I Voted’ Sticker contest for Durham County. The winning design will be chosen by Durham County residents and will be given to voters during the 2020 General Election.

Artists and residents that are interested in participating in the contest must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Durham County. The winning designer will receive a custom plaque, cash prize, and public recognition from the Durham County Board of Elections and others. To see full contest details, rules and other requirements, click here.

The deadline to submit your design is July 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. To submit your design to the Durham County Board of Elections, click the link below! If you have additional questions, please contact the Board of Elections using the contact information listed in the footer.

Submit here.

 

 

CreativeSoul Photography

These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!

10 photos Launch gallery

These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!

Continue reading These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!

These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You Need Now!

[caption id="attachment_3158586" align="alignleft" width="922"] Source: CreativeSoul Photography / CreativeSoul Photography[/caption] With everything going on right now—a coronavirus pandemic still raging on and Black people being caught in the crosshairs of police brutality and racism—it is important to take some to celebrate who we are, outside of our oppression. Remember: Our love, beauty and happiness are acts of resistance. This is why a new stunning photo series, African-American Princess Series, is so important. Created by hairstylist LaChanda Gatson and child photographers CreativeSoul Photography, "this reimaging and redefining of the traditional princess" is a breathtaking way to remind our girls that they also deserve to see themselves as royalty, heroes and pretty. But it also allows for them to see themselves as Snow White, Rapunzel and other iconic characters that we've been told were white. Gatson tells HelloBeautiful that she created this imagery as a means to fill in the gap in Black representation geared for our girls. "The idea was developed early on in childhood from the consistent lack of representation of black children in mostly all forms of media where children play a significant part. Even though I loved watching and reading fairytales and fantasy, I would often reimagine these characters more relatable to me and my culture," she stressed. From there, she looked at these beloved characters she grew up with, which included a mix of "fictional princesses and global fairytale," from the worlds of Hans Christian Anderson, John Smith, Brothers Grimm, and Marvel, Buzzfeed noted. Yet, her spin was to recreate them with a "Black urban royalty" theme. Working with Creative Soul, an Atlanta-based company start by married couple Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, the team held photoshoots with multiple girls (including Flexin In My Complexion CEO Kheris Rogers) in Atlanta and Los Angeles, TODAY reported. I have to stress, that each photo is absolutely stunning. With intricate luscious gowns, an array of crowns and headpieces, all drenched in rich color, each portrait truly shows the magic our girls possess. [caption id="attachment_3158611" align="alignleft" width="906"] Source: CreativeSoul Photography / CreativeSoul Photography[/caption] They are also quite inspiring, as Gatson hopes this will empower those who see themselves in these girls. "I hope this series is just the beginning of endless opportunities of inclusion and more black creativity in fantasy. Let’s continue to have a conversation and understand that our children matter to," she also told HB. [caption id="attachment_3158584" align="alignleft" width="827"] Source: CreativeSoul Photography / CreativeSoul Photography[/caption] I have written before that in order for our beautiful Black girls to be it, they need to see it and this series is everything! Take a look at more portraits below: View the entire Princess Series and purchase prints here.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

contest , durham , I Voted

Videos
Latest
Brittany Ashton Holmes And Bug Hall In 'The Little Rascals'
“Little Rascals” Alfalfa Arrested For ‘Huffing’
 6 hours ago
06.23.20
What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator…
 8 hours ago
06.23.20
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China…
 10 hours ago
06.23.20
Mother of Boy Who Drowned Is Suing Carl…
 11 hours ago
06.23.20
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Being Reunited With Her…
 13 hours ago
06.23.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 14 hours ago
06.23.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control,…
 14 hours ago
06.23.20
D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane…
 15 hours ago
06.23.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent…
 15 hours ago
06.23.20
Get Your E-Ticket Now! “A Night of Inspiration”…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Close