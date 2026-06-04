Top 10 Funniest Moments in the Scary Movie Franchise A..
Top 10 Funniest Moments in the Scary Movie Franchise Ahead of Scary Movie 6
- Shorty's hilarious distraction and chaos in every situation
- Ghostface's iconic 'Wassup!' phone calls turning horror into comedy
- Cindy and Brenda's absurd survival skills and fight scenes
Top 10 Funniest Moments in the Scary Movie Franchise Ahead of Scary Movie 6
For more than 25 years, the Scary Movie franchise has turned some of Hollywood’s biggest horror films into comedy classics. Whether it was poking fun at Scream, The Ring, The Exorcist, or countless other scary movies, the series delivered unforgettable jokes, outrageous characters, and moments that still have fans laughing today.
With Scary Movie 6 arriving in theaters tomorrow, we’re looking back at some of the funniest moments from the franchise.
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10. Shorty Gets Distracted by Literally Everything
No matter how serious the situation was, Shorty always found a way to make things worse. Whether he was cracking jokes, getting sidetracked, or completely missing the danger around him, Marlon Wayans created one of the franchise’s most memorable characters.
9. Ghostface’s “Wassup!” Phone Calls
The franchise wasted no time turning one of horror’s most terrifying villains into a comedian. Ghostface repeatedly calling people just to yell “Wassup!” became one of the most iconic running jokes in the series.
8. Brenda’s Endless Survival Skills
Brenda somehow managed to survive situations that should have ended her movie multiple times over. Every appearance brought more screaming, more chaos, and some of the funniest reactions in the franchise.
7. Cindy and Brenda Fight the Skeleton
Instead of running from danger like most horror movie characters, Cindy and Brenda decide to throw hands with a skeleton. The scene is completely ridiculous, filled with physical comedy, screaming, and pure nonsense. It’s also one of the funniest moments in Scary Movie 2.
6. The Basketball Game in Scary Movie 2
What starts as a simple game quickly turns into one of the wildest sports scenes ever put on film. The over-the-top parody and physical humor make this one impossible to forget.
5. Ghostface Drops a Rap Verse
Most horror villains chase people. Ghostface decided to pick up a microphone instead. The unexpected rap battle remains one of the most random and hilarious scenes in the franchise.
4. The Possession Scene in Scary Movie 2
The franchise’s parody of possession films pushed the limits of absurdity. Every attempt to help the possessed character somehow made the situation even crazier, creating one of the most quoted scenes in the series.
3. Brenda at the Movie Theater
Few scenes have aged as well as Brenda talking back to the screen while everyone in the theater gets increasingly frustrated. If you’ve ever been to a loud movie showing, this scene probably hits a little too close to home.
2. “Take My Strong Hand”
Love it or hate it, this scene became one of the most recognizable comedy moments of the 2000s. It’s outrageous, unforgettable, and still gets referenced decades later.
1. Cindy vs. Ghostface
The original Scary Movie perfectly captured everything that made the franchise work. Cindy’s interactions with Ghostface, combined with nonstop jokes and physical comedy, created one of the funniest horror parodies ever filmed.
Honorable Mentions
- Hanson and the Sheriff’s hat
- George’s rap battle in Scary Movie 3
- The Ring parody in Scary Movie 3
- Tom Ryan’s action hero moments in Scary Movie 4
- The alien attack scenes in Scary Movie 4
The Scary Movie franchise helped define parody films for an entire generation. As fans prepare for Scary Movie 6, these moments remind us why the series remains one of the funniest comedy franchises ever made.
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Top 10 Funniest Moments in the Scary Movie Franchise Ahead of Scary Movie 6 was originally published on hot1009.com