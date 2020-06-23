CLOSE
Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back!

In case you didn’t get enough of the NC State Fair Food Drive-Thru,  you’ll get another chance this weekend and next weekend. You’ll be able to drive up and purchase some of your favorite food items from the North Carolina State Fair.

Enter the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle. Servers will come to you.

Menu Items:

  • Funnel Cake – $6
  • Deep Fried Oreos – $5
  • Deep Fried Snickers – $5
  • Fresh Squeezed Lemonade – $4
  • Bottled Water – $2
  • Roasted Corn – $5
  • Hand-Cut Fries – $5
  • Edible Gourmet Cookie Dough – Cup $5, Quart $15
  • Corn Dog – $5
  • Dole Whip Cup – $5
  • Dole Whip Float – $7
  • Smoothie Pineapple – $10
  • Smoothie Cup (flavors: pina colada, strawberry, peach)- $5
June 26-28, 2020
July 3-5, 2020
(Friday-Sunday)
Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily
CASH ONLY
