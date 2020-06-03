CLOSE
Video Shows Protesters Trying To Stop Man From Vandalizing Raleigh Barbershop

While many narratives portray those who are vandalizing local businesses as Black, this video shows a white man trying to break windows at a local barbershop. Black protesters stopped him.

The video shows a white man with a skateboard breaking the windows of Tama Tea and Ray’s Barbershop using a skateboard in downtown Raleigh on Sunday night.

 

 

Urban Decay

10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter

10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter

10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter

[caption id="attachment_3148776" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Urban Decay / Urban Decay[/caption] Fashion and beauty are industries that, historically, have never been there for us. Whether the issue is not creating products that cater to our needs or refusing to use Black bodies to promote their items, the relationship between the Black community and these capitalistic pillars has been contentious, to say the least. Thankfully, the uprisings that occurred in cities throughout America this past weekend have finally struck a chord within the beauty industry (fashion, not so much), with many prominent brands not only openly declaring that they stand with the Black community in the midst of the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others, but also putting their money where their mouth is. Here are beauty brands that donated dollars to civil rights organizations fighting for the liberation of Black people across the country this weekend.  

 

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close