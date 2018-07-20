CLOSE
National
Home > National

Roseanne Barr On Valerie Jarrett: “I Thought The B***ch Was White!!!”

5 reads
Leave a comment
Portrait of Valerie Jarrett, Senior Advisor to President Obama

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Once again, Roseanne Barr is trying to explain why her tweet about Valerie Jarrett couldn’t have been racist.

Read More: Update: ‘Roseanne Just Got Canceled After Roseanne Barr Compared Valerie Jarrett To An Ape

Apparently, this clip comes from a talk show that the disgraced comedian plans to air on her YouTube channel.

 

Valentino Cruise/Resort Collection 2019 Womenswear

Valentino's Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation

11 photos Launch gallery

Valentino's Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation

Continue reading Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation

Valentino's Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation

Valentino's Resort/Cruise Collection 2019 gives a nod to the 70's and the upper echelon of society. The flared pants, structured blazers, and silk dresses are easy to move in and the patterns are beautiful. Leaning into the current logo-obsessed trend, there are several pieces with Valentino scribbled all over, whether it's a dress or shirt. The headscarf, while many attribute as one of Jackie O's favorite accessories, is undoubtedly a signifier of Black culture (but you'll definitely want to wear these more than to just tie up your hair at night). Get into all the of these high fashion looks. Valentino is serving you some serious style inspiration for your next Italian vacation. Ciao, bella!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Roseanne Barr , Valerie Jarrett

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
WATCH: Kevin Hart Refuses To Let Tiffany Haddish…
 6 hours ago
07.20.18
Are You A Black Female Director? HelloBeautiful Wants…
 6 hours ago
07.20.18
25 items
Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s…
 15 hours ago
07.20.18
11 items
Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of…
 22 hours ago
07.20.18
Watch: Wiz Khalifa And Swae Lee Perform “Hopeless…
 22 hours ago
07.20.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 23 hours ago
07.20.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 23 hours ago
07.19.18
According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With…
 23 hours ago
07.20.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 24 hours ago
07.20.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 1 day ago
07.20.18
2 Chainz Wants To Save His Pink Trap…
 1 day ago
07.20.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who…
 1 day ago
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close