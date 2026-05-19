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20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Xscape, many don’t realize she helped write some of the biggest R&B and pop records ever made. From girl group anthems to global chart-toppers, here are ....

Published on May 19, 2026
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  • Kandi Burruss has an extensive songwriting catalog, including iconic R&B and pop songs.
  • Her songs have spanned multiple eras and genres, from girl group anthems to global chart-toppers.
  • Kandi's influence on the music industry is often overlooked, as she has written hits for a diverse range of artists.
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20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

Kandi Burruss has one of the craziest songwriting résumés in music history. While a lot of people know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Xscape, many don’t realize she helped write some of the biggest R&B and pop records ever made.

From girl group anthems to global chart-toppers,

here are 20 songs connected to Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Says She’s Divorcing Todd Tucker For A ‘Specific Situation,’ Denies Businessman’s Battling Their Prenup

1. No Scrubs — TLC

One of the most iconic R&B songs of all time and arguably Kandi’s most legendary songwriting credit.

2. Bills, Bills, Bills — Destiny’s Child

Kandi helped create Destiny’s Child’s first No. 1 hit.

3. Bug a Boo — Destiny’s Child

Another classic from the Destiny’s Child and Kandi Burruss era.

4. There You Go — Pink

Before Pink became a global superstar, Kandi co-wrote this breakout hit that helped launch her career into the mainstream.

5. Shape of You — Ed Sheeran

Kandi later received songwriting credit on the worldwide smash because of similarities to “No Scrubs.”

6. Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored — Ariana Grande

Kandi received credit through interpolation ties connected to *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill.”

7. It Makes Me Ill — *NSYNC

One of the deeper cuts from *NSYNC’s massively successful “No Strings Attached” album.

8. Pop Ya Collar — Usher

Kandi helped write this smooth early-2000s Usher record.

9. Girl Talk — TLC

Another TLC record tied to Kandi’s songwriting catalog.

10. If I Was Your Man — Joe

A standout R&B record from the early 2000s.

11. Jane Doe — Alicia Keys

Kandi also contributed to Alicia Keys’ catalog.

12. X-Girlfriend — Mariah Carey

Yes, Kandi even has credits connected to Mariah Carey.

13. Tell Me No — Whitney Houston

Another legendary vocalist connected to Kandi’s pen.

14. Good Guy — Boyz II Men

Kandi’s songwriting influence stretches across multiple eras of R&B.

15. Don’t Think I’m Not — Kandi

Kandi stepped into the spotlight herself with this solo hit in 2000.

16. Just Kickin’ It — Xscape

One of Xscape’s signature hits and a major part of Kandi’s rise in music.

17. Who Can I Run To — Xscape

A timeless R&B classic still heavily played today.

18. Feels So Good — Xscape

Another fan favorite from Xscape’s golden era.

19. Understanding — Xscape

One of the songs that helped establish Xscape as one of the top R&B groups of the ‘90s.

20. Tardy for the Party — Kim Zolciak

Reality TV history was made with this one.

Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog is honestly one of the most overlooked in music.

Whether it’s R&B, pop, or songs that got sampled into modern hits, there’s a good chance she helped soundtrack your life in some way.

20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write was originally published on hot1009.com

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20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

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