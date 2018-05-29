Update: ‘Roseanne Just Got Canceled After Roseanne Barr Compared Valerie Jarrett To An Ape

Update: ABC has canceled Roseanne.

BREAKING: ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the 'Roseanne' reboot. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2018

ABC Entertainment cancels Roseanne Barr's show, calling her comment on Twitter "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." https://t.co/2HJA1onFiw [Corrects link] pic.twitter.com/XEdNA8RLft — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2018

Comedian Roseanne Barr is under fire after tweeting a comment comparing Valerie Jarrett to an ape this morning. She has since deleted the tweet and apologized. Jarrett was a senior adviser to President Obama.

Roseanne Barr comparing Valerie Jarrett, the black senior adviser to President Obama, to an ape. pic.twitter.com/hXHltBnI1r — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 29, 2018

ABC, home of the reboot of her show Roseanne, has not commented about the incident, but social media is demanding that the show be canceled. According to CNN, “In the past, ABC executives have privately said that they hold their noses when Barr tweets. They know some of her posts have been problematic — full of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that mislead her fans.”

Wanda Sykes, a writer for Roseanne, has tweeted that she won’t be returning to the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Barr has since tweeted an apology.

.@ABC, how desperate are you to profit from Roseanne’s racism? We know racism sells in this country, it always has. But you don’t have to participate in it. This apology is meaningless. Cancel Roseanne. https://t.co/gpbslQZbJX — deray (@deray) May 29, 2018

You have a black grandchild on your show. What do you think of her and what will you say to her. Just ignorant! I won’t be watching re runs or anything from you ever again!!! https://t.co/v10iWe3TIG — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 29, 2018

Is this your star, @ABC? Please explain how you condone this behavior. But we can’t get a @blackishabc episode about kneeling because it’s too “controversial.” @RoseanneOnABC https://t.co/66bmGeX2b0 — April (@ReignOfApril) May 29, 2018

If @ABCNetwork takes no action, they are siding with Roseanne and sending a message that they support her islamophobic and racist statements. https://t.co/0HRDdbom0H — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 29, 2018

For those who call this 'racially-charged'–it's not. It's just racist. https://t.co/92y9YJwXQh — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 29, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark