Update: ‘Roseanne Just Got Canceled After Roseanne Barr Compared Valerie Jarrett To An Ape

Update: ABC has canceled Roseanne.
Comedian Roseanne Barr is under fire after tweeting a comment comparing Valerie Jarrett to an ape this morning. She has since deleted the tweet and apologized. Jarrett was a senior adviser to President Obama.
ABC, home of the reboot of her show Roseanne, has not commented about the incident, but social media is demanding that the show be canceled. According to CNN, “In the past, ABC executives have privately said that they hold their noses when Barr tweets. They know some of her posts have been problematic — full of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that mislead her fans.”
Wanda Sykes, a writer for Roseanne, has tweeted that she won’t be returning to the show.
Barr has since tweeted an apology.
