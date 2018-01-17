It’s a Bird, It’s A Plane, No It’s A Meteor Over Detroit

A bright light that sounded like thunder raced across the sky in Detroit last night causing magnitude 2.0 earthquake around 8:10pm. There were several reports and videos from an area stretching from Flint to Toledo, the National Weather Service determined that the “rare occurrence” was “not thunder or lightning or weather-related.” Some residents also reported their homes even shook leaving residents in awe.

The flash of light was captured on several people’s cameras attached to their homes and cars, which sent social media into a frenzy.

Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

More News:

CNN’s Angela Rye Destroys GOPer Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: