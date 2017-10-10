How Yoga Compliments Your Religion

Some people have experienced conflict with their religious beliefs and the inaccurate perception of Yoga in modern society. Yoga allows the body to relax and be of greater clarity to be more in alignment with our purpose to serve. When we meditate and pray we get in the spiritual mindset of the creator, which compliments whatever the religious interpretation may be.

Yoga Instructor, Robin Downes of Yoga Flava interviewed Faith Hunter, Maya Breuer, Nadine McNeil and LaToya Conner about how Yoga’s spirituality is actually a compliment to religion. Why black people need to overcome the fear and lack of knowledge about the history and benefits of Yoga.

