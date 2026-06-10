Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

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Jury convicted Anthony of murder, rejecting his self-defense argument

Sentencing considered impact on victim's family and Anthony's remorse

Case drew national attention over debates on race, school safety

Source: Karmelo Anthony Mugshot / Collin County

Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025. The sentence was handed down just hours after jurors rejected Anthony’s claim that he acted in self-defense during the confrontation that ended with Metcalf being fatally stabbed. According to CBS Texas, jurors deliberated for roughly two-and-a-half hours before deciding on the punishment.

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The case has drawn national attention over the past year after prosecutors alleged Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an argument beneath a team tent at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony, now 19, faced a possible sentence ranging from five to 99 years or life in prison after being tried as an adult under Texas law. The jury ultimately convicted him of murder rather than the lesser charge of manslaughter.

During the punishment phase, Anthony’s defense team focused heavily on a “sudden passion” argument, claiming the stabbing occurred in a moment of fear and intense emotion. CBS Texas reported that defense attorneys urged jurors to consider whether Anthony reacted without time for calm reflection. If accepted, the finding could have reduced the offense to a second-degree felony carrying a sentence of two to 20 years. Jurors rejected that argument before returning the 35-year sentence.

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CBS Texas reported that Anthony’s mother was the only witness called by the defense during sentencing. She told jurors her son was remorseful and pleaded for leniency, saying he was “very sorry” for what happened. Prosecutors, meanwhile, urged the jury to focus on the impact of the loss on the Metcalf family and argued for a significant prison sentence.

Source: Karmelo Anthony Mugshot / Collin County

The trial generated widespread discussion across the country, fueled by debates surrounding self-defense claims, race, and school safety. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, and the case became a frequent topic on social media. The Guardian reported that no Black jurors ultimately served on the panel that convicted Anthony, a fact that became a point of controversy throughout the proceedings.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

With the verdict and sentencing now complete, Anthony is expected to begin serving his prison term while his legal team weighs potential appeals.

For the Metcalf family, the sentence marks the end of a lengthy criminal trial that began with a deadly encounter between two teenagers and evolved into one of the most closely watched court cases in Texas.

Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com