BREAKING: Officials Want Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly Allegations

The Chair of the Fulton County Commission is calling into a criminal investigation of the allegations against R. Kelly, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

According to an exclusive story from BuzzFeed News, sources say R. Kelly is holding several women in his Atlanta home where he “controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”

