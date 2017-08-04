National
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be Playing R. Kelly’s Music?

Karen Clark
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

There is a petition circulating online requesting that Atlanta radio stations stop playing all R. Kelly music in light of recent allegations against the singer.

Read More: R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis Management Team

The petition requests that radio stations in Atlanta “Cease playing R. Kelly’s music on all Atlanta radio stations.” Further, the petition requests that the singer’s upcoming show in the area be canceled.

One exerpt from the petition reads:

It’s time we take a collective stand against R. Kelly’s serial sexual, mental and physical abuse of young African American women. His flagrant disregard for our sisters has been ignored for far too long. Enough is enough. If the law won’t stop it, it’s time that we take a stand. We have failed our sisters and our community by allowing this monster to continue to prosper, continue to tour, continue to be played at our family reunions and weddings, and continue to get airtime on Atlanta radio.

The petition goes on to say:

Let’s stand together and petition Atlanta’s radio stations to no longer play the music of a known rapistpedophile and child molester. Let’s let it be known that we will NOT continue to tolerate the abuse of black women and girls in our city. Let’s come together as a community and say BLACK WOMEN’S LIVES AND SAFETY MATTER, not just against outside forces like the police, but against internal ones as well. Let’s let it be known that a celebrities ability to make us dance or cry or laugh does not absolve them of their crimes.

 

 

