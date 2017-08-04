Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be Playing R. Kelly’s Music?

There is a petition circulating online requesting that Atlanta radio stations stop playing all R. Kelly music in light of recent allegations against the singer.

Read More: R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis Management Team

The petition requests that radio stations in Atlanta “Cease playing R. Kelly’s music on all Atlanta radio stations.” Further, the petition requests that the singer’s upcoming show in the area be canceled.

One exerpt from the petition reads:

It’s time we take a collective stand against R. Kelly’s serial sexual, mental and physical abuse of young African American women. His flagrant disregard for our sisters has been ignored for far too long. Enough is enough. If the law won’t stop it, it’s time that we take a stand. We have failed our sisters and our community by allowing this monster to continue to prosper, continue to tour, continue to be played at our family reunions and weddings, and continue to get airtime on Atlanta radio.

The petition goes on to say:

Let’s stand together and petition Atlanta’s radio stations to no longer play the music of a known rapist, pedophile and child molester. Let’s let it be known that we will NOT continue to tolerate the abuse of black women and girls in our city. Let’s come together as a community and say BLACK WOMEN’S LIVES AND SAFETY MATTER, not just against outside forces like the police, but against internal ones as well. Let’s let it be known that a celebrities ability to make us dance or cry or laugh does not absolve them of their crimes.

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 22 photos Launch gallery 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s 1. Introducing Dorothy Dandridge – New York Premiere 1 of 22 2. 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals 2 of 22 3. 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards 3 of 22 4. ‘Sunset Blvd.’ Preview Performance 4 of 22 5. First Annual ESPY Awards – Press Room 5 of 22 6. ‘Losing Isaiah’ Hollywood Premiere 6 of 22 7. 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards – Press Room 7 of 22 8. Ninth Annual Soul Train Music Awards – Press Room 8 of 22 9. First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room 9 of 22 10. ‘Executive Decision’ Westwood Premiere 10 of 22 11. Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards – Press Room 11 of 22 12. Halle Berry Portrait Session 12 of 22 13. Halle Berry Portrait Session 13 of 22 14. Publicity Still Of Halle Berry 14 of 22 15. SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES 15 of 22 16. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS IN LA 16 of 22 17. Halle Berry 17 of 22 18. USA – Halle Berry Stars in ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ 18 of 22 19. NEW YORK PREMIER: ‘INTRODUCING DOROTHY DANDRIDGE’. 19 of 22 20. BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS EVENING IN L.A. 20 of 22 21. Halle Berry 21 of 22 22. The 2nd Annual Blockbuster Awards 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be Playing R. Kelly’s Music? 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark