Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears To Be Coached

Yesterday, a Buzzfeed article alleged that R. Kelly was operating some sort of cult and holding young women hostage.

Well, one of the alleged hostages, 21-year-old Joycelyn Savage, has spoken out and wants people to know that she’s fine and she’s exactly where she wants to be. But watch the end of the video where the shadow of a person in the room appears on her sweater and it seems like they’re gesturing to not answer the interviewer’s questions.

Interestingly, Colin Kaepernick posted a definition of Stockholm Syndrome this morning, a condition that some people think might be affecting this young woman.

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Jul 18, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

After the story broke, Joycelyn’s family gave a press conference to share their concerns.

