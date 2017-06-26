Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance At The BET Awards

The 2017 BET Awards was like a time machine to the past, culminating in a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honorees New Edition. After a pair of performances from “Young New Edition” — the young stars who played the group in BET’s The New Edition Story — and “New New Edition” — the actors who played the group when they were grown — the original group, including Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, hit the stage in all white and brought the crowd to their feet.

Watching the @NewEdition sing can you stand the rain brings me to tears.😭😭 #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/1AzehV0sCh — OfficialWilly2.0 (@therealwill17) June 26, 2017

We can’t tell if it was the nostalgia, the display of Black Excellence or the visual of three generations of Black men crushing it on stage in all white, but Twitter was living:

forever love new edition and old school music pic.twitter.com/qqjyCIgBLP — BBGS (@bombblackgirlss) June 26, 2017

New Edition was my favorite part 😭👏🏽 — L E X (@LEXXXBUSTAAA) June 26, 2017

SUNNY DAYS EVERYBODY HAS THEM CAN YOU STAND THE RAIN 🗣🗣😫😫😫 #NewEdition #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/C1LbBlIu0S — iz 👑 (@lit_iz_) June 26, 2017

It's safe to say all of our parents got turnt when New Edition came on 😂😭 — Mumma Tang (@Tangie__Tang) June 26, 2017

NEW EDITION AND THE CAST IN ALL WHITE? Can they win a Emmy just for this performance. OH MY GOD THIS IS BEAUTIFUL!!!! #BETAwards17 pic.twitter.com/wUgW9S7vFR — BET AWARDS WATCHER (@TheSkorpion) June 26, 2017

THE NEW EDITION PERFORMANCE WAS SO GOOD. THEY WERE ALL TOGETHER 😭❤️ #neweditionBET — 50 days ♡ (@its_anastasiaaa) June 26, 2017

What we all feel like after the whole ICONIC New Edition performance👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/VhcQqNoPJu — Hacim♠️ (@_Micheeeerr) June 26, 2017

With both Xscape and New Edition performing in one night, the 2017 BET Awards was an homage to our childhoods and probably had everyone born after 1993 running to do their Googles.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: