Love was in the air, or should we say underwater? Michael B. Jordan was dubbed the king of Valentine’s Day when he rented out an aquarium to spoil his beautiful new boo Lori Harvey for the romantic holiday.

The sexy celebrity couple enjoyed a seafood dinner under the starfish and that was just the half of it. The Black Panther actor also had Lori’s home decorated with hundreds of roses and gorgeous floral arrangements. It was a scene stolen right out a movie. To top off the evening, MBJ gifted Lori with a diamond encrusted turtle bracelet, Cartier bracelets and stock in Hermès.

Michael B. Jordan really outdid himself for Lori Harvey!! 🥺❤️❤️ He calls her turtle & rented out the damn aquarium, this shit so thoughtful! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5rSnBG7Ndt — KITTYKAT PILL POPPA✨💖 (@shittlkrmswlkr) February 15, 2021

Michael B Jordan brought Lori Harvey stocks in Hermes. Now that’s a present!! Stocks > Bags pic.twitter.com/Uq3xGA8gYS — Lubaynah 🇹🇿 (@lubaynahh) February 15, 2021

In case you’re wondering, Hermès is currently valued at $113.45 per stock. Michael isn’t the only celeb to do it big this V-Day, Cardi and Offset spent the holiday on a secluded beach, Beyonce and Jay Z had date night while Ciara and Russell Wilson hopped on a private jet to celebrate.

Check out how these celebs spent V-Day:

Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In Hermès was originally published on hellobeautiful.com