Pharrell Debuts New Music With Lil Baby, Quavo & NBA YoungBoy At Louis Vuitton Show

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Pharrell is blurring the lines between fashion and music through his Louis Vuitton runway presentations.

The latest show featured a soundtrack of original music produced by Pharrell, including collaborations with top rappers.

Music has become an extension of Pharrell's creative vision as Men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton.

Victor VIRGILE / Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams continues to blur the lines between fashion and music, and his latest Louis Vuitton runway presentation proved once again that he sees the two worlds as part of the same conversation.

As per Hip Hop N More, during Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris on Tuesday night, Pharrell used one of fashion’s biggest stages to premiere a collection of new music featuring some of Rap’s biggest names, including Lil Baby, Quavo, and NBA YoungBoy.

The show, held at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, featured a soundtrack composed of original music produced by Pharrell. The presentation was backed by the Virginia-based choir Voices of Fire and L’Orchestre du Pont Neuf under the direction of conductor Thomas Roussel, creating a cinematic backdrop for the unveiling of the new collection.

Pharrell’s Fashion Show Also Previewed New Music

Among the highlights was Quavo’s new track, “HAAVIN,” while Lil Baby previewed an unreleased song titled “Dead Fresh.” NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, teamed up with Pharrell for a new collaboration called “Simulation.” The evening closed with “Bando,” a new record from legendary Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell and Quavo. The track was recorded at Louis Vuitton Studio and released shortly after the runway presentation.

For Pharrell, music has become an extension of his vision at Louis Vuitton. Since taking over as Men’s Creative Director in 2023, he has regularly transformed the brand’s runway shows into cultural moments that go beyond clothing. His presentations have doubled as listening sessions, live performances, and global showcases for artists across genres. That approach was on full display once again Tuesday night. According to Louis Vuitton, the music featured during the show was created in tandem with the collection itself, allowing the sounds and garments to influence one another throughout the creative process.

The strategy has already produced major moments. Earlier this year, Pharrell used a Louis Vuitton runway show to help introduce Clipse’s Grammy-winning single “Chains & Whips,” reinforcing the runway’s growing role as a launchpad for new music. While fans are still waiting for release dates for several of the newly previewed tracks, “Bando” is available now on streaming platforms.

As for the fashion itself, Pharrell’s Spring-Summer 2027 Louis Vuitton collection is expected to be dissected for months to come. But for one night in Paris, the music was just as much of the attraction as the clothes. You can see the Louis Vuitton Spring 2027 men’s show below.

Pharrell Debuts New Music With Lil Baby, Quavo & NBA YoungBoy At Louis Vuitton Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com