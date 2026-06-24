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Charlotte Hornets Select Christian Anderson Jr. With the No. 18 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets doubled down on Tuesday night, using both of their first-round selections to strengthen the roster around LaMelo Ball. With the 18th overall pick, Charlotte selected Christian Anderson Jr., a guard out of Texas Tech addressing their need for reliable backcourt depth in one swift move.

Anderson is a 6’1″ point guard who makes up for his lack of height with a massive 6’6″ wingspan. He played two years of college basketball at Texas Tech and enters the NBA with a claim to being the best shooter among the entire 2026 draft class.

The fit alongside the Hornets’ existing core makes plenty of sense. His play style is predicated on creating advantages through ball screens as both a passer and a shooter is similar to that of LaMelo Ball, meaning the Hornets’ offense should keep humming when Anderson is on the floor in place of their star.

If Coby White remains in Charlotte, Anderson gives the Hornets adequate backcourt depth and versatility with lineup combinations.

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There are questions to be answered, however. Anderson has a slight frame that will get tested by opposing offenses, and he struggled to get to the rim consistently during his time in college.

Still, the upside is real. He also brings championship-level intangibles, having led the German national team to multiple medals in FIBA youth competitions which exactly the kind of winning pedigree Charlotte is looking to cultivate.

Charlotte Hornets Select Christian Anderson Jr. With the No. 18 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft was originally published on wfnz.com