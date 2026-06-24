Big Mike Hart Is Coming to Ocean City & He’s Got a Story to Tell

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Jazz fans, mark your calendars. Sacramento’s own Big Mike Hart is heading to North Topsail Beach for the Ocean City Jazz Festival, Fourth of July weekend, July 3-5.

In a recent chat with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3, the rising artist opened up about his roots, his breakout success, and the deep meaning behind performing on such historic ground.

Music has surrounded Big Mike his entire life. His father worked as a DJ, filling their home with records and turntables.

On his mother’s side, his uncles sang and played instruments, with gospel music serving as the foundation.

“I just had it on both sides,” he said. Growing up on classics from James Brown, Prince, and Earth, Wind & Fire shaped his sound in a lasting way.

“It really created an old soul in me,” he explained. That love for real instruments and timeless production became the DNA behind his work as a musician.

That dedication paid off with his debut #1 record, “Cigar Lounge,” recorded alongside saxophone legend Boney James. Watching it climb the charts felt surreal, especially as both producer and artist.

“It’s no longer information, but confirmation that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” he shared.

Performing at Ocean City carries special weight. Founded in the 1940s, Ocean City Beach stands as one of the first stretches of the North Carolina coast where Black families could own land.

Today, it’s a recognized stop on the Civil Rights Trail.

Big Mike doesn’t take the honor lightly.

“I don’t take it lightly because the history and the legacy that that place holds is full of resilience, determination, community,” he told Karen.

Stepping onto that soil with his band, he said, means becoming part of a legacy built on strength and unity.

Ready to celebrate with the community this holiday weekend? Tickets are available now at OceanCityJazzFest.com.

Use discount code HART20 to save on your purchase. Beat him there, don’t meet him there.

It’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of music, history, and culture.