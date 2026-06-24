Listen Live
Close
Karen Clark

Big Mike Hart Is Coming to Ocean City & He’s Got a Story to Tell

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jazz fans, mark your calendars. Sacramento’s own Big Mike Hart is heading to North Topsail Beach for the Ocean City Jazz Festival, Fourth of July weekend, July 3-5.

In a recent chat with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3, the rising artist opened up about his roots, his breakout success, and the deep meaning behind performing on such historic ground.

Music has surrounded Big Mike his entire life. His father worked as a DJ, filling their home with records and turntables.

On his mother’s side, his uncles sang and played instruments, with gospel music serving as the foundation.

“I just had it on both sides,” he said. Growing up on classics from James Brown, Prince, and Earth, Wind & Fire shaped his sound in a lasting way.

“It really created an old soul in me,” he explained. That love for real instruments and timeless production became the DNA behind his work as a musician.

That dedication paid off with his debut #1 record, “Cigar Lounge,” recorded alongside saxophone legend Boney James. Watching it climb the charts felt surreal, especially as both producer and artist.

“It’s no longer information, but confirmation that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” he shared.

Performing at Ocean City carries special weight. Founded in the 1940s, Ocean City Beach stands as one of the first stretches of the North Carolina coast where Black families could own land.

Today, it’s a recognized stop on the Civil Rights Trail.

Big Mike doesn’t take the honor lightly.

“I don’t take it lightly because the history and the legacy that that place holds is full of resilience, determination, community,” he told Karen.

Stepping onto that soil with his band, he said, means becoming part of a legacy built on strength and unity.

Ready to celebrate with the community this holiday weekend? Tickets are available now at OceanCityJazzFest.com.

Use discount code HART20 to save on your purchase. Beat him there, don’t meet him there.

It’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of music, history, and culture.

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
A man sitting on a couch, wearing a hat and holding a guitar. The image promotes the "Big Mike Hart" performance at the Ocean City Jazz Fest.
Karen Clark  |  Karen Clark

Big Mike Hart Is Coming to Ocean City & He’s Got a Story to Tell

Comments
Two people being interviewed on a television set with a city skyline in the background. The text "FORK 107.1 7m 1943" is visible.
Local Events  |  Karen Clark

Darren Rahn Brings Soul and Saxophone to Ocean City Jazz Festival

Comments
Style & Fashion  |  Martin Berrios

Pharrell Debuts New Music With Lil Baby, Quavo & NBA YoungBoy At Louis Vuitton Show

Comments
Family Reading Together
Local  |  Karen Clark

Chatham Public Libraries Announce Summer Partnership with NC Courage

Comments
Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Washington Wizards Select AJ Dybantsa No. 1 At 2026 NBA Draft

Comments
Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade
Carolina Hurricanes  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup Win Delivers $13.4M Economic Impact to Wake County

Comments
51 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Charlotte Hornets Select Christian Anderson Jr. With the No. 18 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Comments
4 Items
Entertainment  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Muni Long Thought She Had Pneumonia — Then Doctors Gave Her Just One Week To Live

Comments
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

25 Unforgettable BET Awards Performances

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close