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Canes' Stanley Cup Win Brings $13.4M Economic Impact to Wake Co.

Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup Win Delivers $13.4M Economic Impact to Wake County

Published on June 24, 2026
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Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Victory Parade
Source: Jaylynn Nash / Getty

The Carolina Hurricanes’ 2026 Stanley Cup championship did more than end a 20-year title drought.

It pumped $13.4 million into Wake County’s economy, according to new figures from the team, Visit Raleigh and the NHL.

Three sold-out home games at Lenovo Center, paired with watch parties for road games, drew more than 112,000 fans combined. Those events generated $255,024 in tax revenue and accounted for more than 6,700 hotel room-nights across the county.

Fans poured into the region from all 50 states and two countries, filling restaurants, hotels and downtown streets. The Hurricanes capped the run by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6, securing the franchise’s first NHL championship since 2006.

“We are proud to be Stanley Cup Champions, but we are just as proud of the way this community has rallied around our team,” said Brian Fork, CEO of the Carolina Hurricanes. “We’ve had sold out arenas for home and away games, packed watch parties throughout the state and had thousands of fans traveling to the Stanley Cup Final on the other side of the country. Our fans, partners and government leaders have shown the strength of this market and its passion for hockey and professional sports. We share this championship with all of them.”

The economic figures cover only the games and watch parties at Lenovo Center. They do not include the championship parade, which drew about 150,000 people downtown, or watch parties at Red Hat Amphitheater and Downtown Cary Park.

Local leaders said the impact could have climbed higher with a Game 7 in Raleigh.

“It’s important to note the economic impact would have been significantly greater if Raleigh had hosted a Game 7,” said Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, speaking jokingly. “But no one here wanted to experience that level of stress, and thankfully, the Canes made sure it didn’t happen.”

Officials say the championship’s momentum could benefit Raleigh and Wake County for years, boosting tourism, business and the area’s national profile.

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