Chatham Public Libraries Announce Summer Partnership with NC Courage

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Chatham County Public Libraries and NC Courage are partnering this summer to promote reading, literacy, and community engagement through the Summer Reading Program across Chatham County.

All summer long, participants in the Chatham County Public Libraries Summer Reading Program will have the opportunity to earn incentives through reading achievements. Readers who reach the goal of 10 hours of reading will receive one (1) ticket to an NC Courage match. In addition, 4-packs of NC Courage tickets will be included in each Summer Reading grand prize package.

Chatham County Public Libraries locations will also host special soccer-themed story times featuring Roary, the Official Mascot of the NC Courage. These events are open to families and will take place at the following locations:

Wren Memorial Library

Soccer Story Time with Roary

Monday, July 7th, 11:00 a.m.

Wren Memorial Library, located at 500 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC 27344.

Southwest District Park

Soccer Story Time with Roary

Tuesday, July 8th, 11:00 a.m.

Southwest District Park, located at 15124 NC-902, Bear Creek, NC 27207.

Chatham Community Library

Soccer Story Time with Roary

Friday, July 11th, 11:00 a.m.

Chatham Community Library, located at 197 NC Hwy 87 N, Pittsboro, NC 27312.

These special events are designed to bring together reading, physical activity, and community engagement while encouraging youth participation in summer literacy programs.

Chatham County Public Libraries is committed to providing accessible, engaging programming for all ages throughout the summer season. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at http://www.chathamlibraries.org.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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