Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance (WATCH)The Super Bowl Halftime Show has evolved into one of the most anticipated and watched musical events of the year. While the game itself may be the main attraction, millions of viewers tune in specifically for the star-studded halftime performance. But why is it so important? First and foremost, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a cultural spectacle. The event is watched by an estimated 100+ million people across the globe, making it the largest stage for any artist. For performers, it’s not just a concert — it’s a chance to reach an enormous, diverse audience in a single moment. Whether it’s Beyoncé, Prince, or Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, the Super Bowl provides a rare opportunity for artists to showcase their music on a level unmatched by any other stage. Beyond the performers, the impact on popular culture is significant. Super Bowl Halftime Shows often reflect the current trends in music, fashion, and even politics. From Michael Jackson’s iconic 1993 performance to Kendrick Lamar’s powerful 2022 show, halftime performances can spark conversations, shape cultural movements, and even influence public opinion. Artists are aware of the power this platform holds, and they often use it to address social issues or push creative boundaries. RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Potential Big Game Setlist
1. Michael Jackson 1993
2. Super Bowl 1995 Halftime Show
3. Diana Ross – Half Time Show At Super Bowl XXX 1996
4. 1997 Super Bowl XXXI Halftime Show complete
5. SUPERBOWL Halftime Show 1998 ⅩⅩⅩⅡ Motown
6. 1999 Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show complete
7. Disney Millennium Celebration Super Bowl XXXIV Halftime Show
8. 2001 Super bowl Halftime Show: Britney, Aerosmith, NSYNC
9. SUPER BOWL 37 (XXXVII) 2003 HALFTIME SHOW FULL – SHANIA TWAIN, NO DOUBT & STING
10. Janet Jackson Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show (2004
11. SUPER BOWL 39 (XXXIX) 2005 HALFTIME SHOW FULL – PAUL MCCARTNEY
12. SUPER BOWL 40 (XL) 2006 HALFTIME SHOW FULL – THE ROLLING STONES
13. Prince – Super Bowl XLI
14. In Remembrance of Tom Petty: Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
15. Bruce Springsteen – Superbowl Halftime Show HD 2009 XLIII NFL
16. The Who – The Superbowl Halftime Show 2010
17. Super Bowl XLV 2011 – Halftime Show – Black Eyed Peas
18. Madonna – 2012 Super Bowl Halftime Show
19. Beyoncé – Super Bowl 2013 Halftime Show
20. Bruno Mars Superbowl Halftime Show 2014 Ft Red Hot Chilli Peppers
21. Katy Perry's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show! | Feat. Missy Elliott & Lenny Kravitz
22. Coldplay's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show feat. Beyoncé & Bruno Mars
23. Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
24. Justin Timberlake’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show!
25. Maroon 5 (feat. Travis Scott & Big Boi)
26. Shakira & J. Lo's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
27. The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
28. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent
29. Rihanna’s FULL Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
30. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
