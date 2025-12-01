HBCUYOU: P&G’s Commitment to Black College Students

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

P&G's HBCYOU program provides essential products, mentorship, and career opportunities for HBCU students.

HBCUs are recognized as epicenters of Black excellence, and HBCYOU aims to uplift this vibrant culture.

The program will spotlight student ambassadors and their stories on BET and BET Her in November.

Procter & Gamble is doubling down on its commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Crystal Harrell, P&G’s Senior Director of Global Equality and Inclusion Communications and a proud Howard University alumna, joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss the impactful HBCYOU program. She shared how the initiative is empowering students and celebrating the vibrant culture of HBCUs.



The HBCYOU program is P&G’s dedicated effort to support students from their first day on campus to graduation and beyond. Harrell explained that the program ensures students have the resources they need to succeed. By partnering with iconic brands like Swiffer and Bounty, P&G provides essential products to help students maintain their “home away from home,” allowing them to focus on their studies and personal growth.



Harrell emphasized that HBCUs are the epicenters of Black excellence and culture creators. Recognizing this, the HBCYOU program goes beyond product donations. It offers valuable mentorship, career preparation, and skill-building opportunities. The initiative is built on a foundation of understanding student needs, drawing from P&G’s 80-year history of partnering with organizations like the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

A major highlight of the program is its involvement in celebrated HBCU events. Harrell expressed immense excitement for the upcoming Bayou Classic, calling it the “cherry on the top” of the football classic season. P&G sees the event as a key opportunity to connect with students, alumni, and the broader community, celebrating the powerful energy of the rivalry between Southern University and Grambling State University through HBCYOU.

Before the big game, the program will shine a spotlight on its student ambassadors at the HBCYOU Honors. Harrell revealed that a student-told story campaign will be featured, giving these young leaders a platform to share their experiences. This initiative will air on BET and BET Her in November, offering a powerful look at the next generation of leaders. To learn more and see these stories, Harrell encouraged everyone to visit pg.com and follow the #HowWeHBCYOU hashtag on social media.

