WE2024 Seminar Preview: Shed The Weight

The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade chats with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton, certified osteopathic medical physician with WakeMed’s Bariatric Surgery & Medical Weight Loss, to talk about her upcoming seminar at Women’s Empowerment 2024. This seminar is dedicated to learning the tools to shed the weight – physically, mentally and spiritually.
DETAILS:
Location: PNC Arena’s Varsity Club (2nd floor)
Time: 5:00pm – 5:20pm
