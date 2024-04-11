WE2024 Seminar Preview: Shed The Weight

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade chats with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton, certified osteopathic medical physician with WakeMed’s Bariatric Surgery & Medical Weight Loss, to talk about her upcoming seminar at Women’s Empowerment 2024. This seminar is dedicated to learning the tools to shed the weight – physically, mentally and spiritually.

DETAILS:

Location: PNC Arena’s Varsity Club (2nd floor)

Time: 5:00pm – 5:20pm