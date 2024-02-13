JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas

Looks like Usher is in a season of new changes: a new album, a new tour, and now… a new WIFE!
As confirmed in a PEOPLE exclusive, the R&B crooner tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, music exec Jennifer Goicoechea on Sunday night in Las Vegas, where he hit the field as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
A rep for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement:
“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.”
“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”
The duo, who have been dating since 2019 and share two children together, exchanged vows at Vegas Wedding’ Terrace Gazebo, an intimate outdoor wedding chapel seating 30 people. Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, was present as the marriage witness.
This marks Usher’s third marriage and Jennifer’s first.
Earlier in the week, Usher spoke with PEOPLE about their relationship.
Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are.
We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children [daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello]. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?
And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.
Congrats to the happy couple!
