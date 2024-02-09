“50/50 Flip’s” Dedric & Krystal Polite Speak on Revitalizing NC Communities & Growing Generational Wealth

Renovating a house for $50K or less, in 50 days or less…. sounds like a tall task, but that’s exactly what Burlington, NC couple Dedric & Krystal Polite set out to do on their hit show, 50/50 Flip (which just launched its 2nd season on HULU). The Polites stopped by the FOXY studios to chat with Karen Clark about how they got into real estate, how their show launched, and most importantly, passing the knowledge to others so that they can build generational wealth.
Season two of 50/50 Flip is now streaming on HULU, and you can connect with Dedric & Krystal on Instagram.
-
Carl Weathers, "Rocky," "Predator" Star, Dead at 76
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
Wait...Is That A Picture Of Nicki Minaj's Butt FOLDING IN HALF?? [PHOTOS]
-
RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Jay-Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Isn’t Happening
-
Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred