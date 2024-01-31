LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past year and change the popularity of the retro Air Jordan sneakers have been in decline thanks to over-saturation and just horrible colorways of popular silhouettes. But at the same time the demand for the Nike Kobe sneaker line has skyrocketed, and heads have been thirsting for more versions the new classics.

Over the past few days Vanessa Bryant has had Kobe fans buzzing on social media as she’s been showcasing a few new color ways of the Nike Kobe 8s made just for her and her family, including some Valentine’s Day specials and a leopard print exclusive. Though fans are torn on the color ways of the scarce pairs of Kobe 8s with some loving them and others shaking their heads, it’s not like anyone will have a chance to cop these exclusives as there are no plans for any of these iterations of the Kobe 8s to hit commercial shelves at all.

But fret not Kobe fanatics, for there are a few Kobe 8s set to release later this year including the Kobe 8 “Court Purple,” which will be a must-have for any diehard Lakers fan and the Kobe 8 “Mambacita,” which sports a butterfly pattern all over the sneaker. There’s even talk of a Kobe and Nike SB collaboration that’s supposed to go down later this year.

Check out pics of the exclusive Vanessa Bryant Kobe 8s below, and let us know if you’d cop any of these joints if they dropped in the comments section below.

Vanessa Bryant Sports Exclusive Nike Kobe 8s Made Just For Her & The Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com