Food & Drink

Check Out Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week

Published on November 1, 2023

November 1 is traditionally World Vegan Day. It’s the perfect day to launch the second Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week. During this week, participating restaurants in the Triangle area of North Carolina will be offering exceptional vegan food for their customers. Triangle-area restaurants will add inventive plant-based dishes to their menus so that all diners can discover the great variety of flavor and ingredients in Triangle vegan dining options. Find a restaurant here.

 

 

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

