Don’t Miss These Carrboro Halloween Events

Each October, the Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department organizes a range of Halloween events. Get ready with your pumpkins, costumes, and friends to be a part of the excitement this year!
Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest
Enter our Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest for 2023!
How to Enter:
- Submit a photo of your carved or decorated pumpkin to dhughes@carrboronc.gov
- Include in your photo, a sign that reads: “Carrboro 2023”
- Submit photo by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27
Photos will be posted, and the “Best of Show” winner will be announced on the Carrboro Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/carrbororec/ on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Please remember that this is a kid-friendly event and CRPCRD reserves the right to deny entries deemed inappropriate.
Music and Stories Under the Stars
Grab a blanket and/low back chair, sit back and enjoy the music and stories!
The Carrboro Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department and Weaver Street Market—Carrboro present “Music and Stories Under the Stars” on Friday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weaver Street Market Lawn, 101 E Main St.
A costume contest will be held for children 12 and under, register onsite from 5 to 5:50 p.m. Winners will be announced before the stories begin.
You and your family are invited to come out and enjoy a fun night of carnival games on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W Main St.
We boast a host of carnival style activities that reward the children’s participation with a wickedly good price bag (children under 10, while supplies last).
Popcorn, water, hot chocolate and apple cider will be sold at the concession booth.
