Cooking With Karen: Breakfast Egg Bites

Karen Clark has a great recipe idea that can help you get the kids (and yourself) out of the house a little quicker in the mornings. You have to try her Breakfast Egg Bites.
Stuff the egg bites with whatever items your crew prefers. Bacon, sausage, veggies, tofu and you can even create this with an egg substitute!
Ingredients
- One dozen large eggs
- Lawry’s Seasoned Salt to taste
- Garlic powder to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- Splash of half & half
- 6 pieces pre-cooked bacon, chopped
- 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Crack eggs in bowl. Add seasonings to taste and beat until frothy. Add a splash of half and half and half of your cheese and mix.
- Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray.
- Add egg mixture so that tins are half full.
- Top with bacon and remaining cheese.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until set.
