Listen Live
Karen Clark

Cooking With Karen: Breakfast Egg Bites

Published on August 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cooking With Karen Featured Image

Source: R1 Creative Services / R1 Creative Services

Karen Clark has a great recipe idea that can help you get the kids (and yourself) out of the house a little quicker in the mornings. You have to try her Breakfast Egg Bites.

Stuff the egg bites with whatever items your crew prefers. Bacon, sausage, veggies, tofu and you can even create this with an egg substitute!

 

 

Ingredients

  • One dozen large eggs
  • Lawry’s Seasoned Salt to taste
  • Garlic powder to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Splash of half & half
  • 6 pieces pre-cooked bacon, chopped
  • 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

    2. Related Stories

  2. Crack eggs in bowl. Add seasonings to taste and beat until frothy. Add a splash of half and half and half of your cheese and mix.
  3. Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray.
  4. Add egg mixture so that tins are half full.
  5. Top with bacon and remaining cheese.
  6. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until set.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

breakfast Cooking With Karen

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close