Call For Artists: 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum are excited to announce the Visual Artist space as part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop festival on August 12, 2023. The festival will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop music and culture in Raleigh and North Carolina. Our vision for the space is to provide an opportunity for local visual artists to showcase the creation of their art inspired by Hip Hop music and culture.
Project Details
- 10×10 space on Fayetteville Street
(if you need more space, we may be able to accommodate this request)
- Basic art supplies
(i.e. water, spray paint, basic brushes, chalk, canvas- let us know if you need something else)
- Completion Date: August 12, 2023, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- Design should reflect Hip Hop culture and music
- Artwork will be displayed at the Hip Hop Sneaker Ball that evening and auctioned off as part of our silent auction
Project Responsibilities
City of Raleigh Museum
- Lead communications with selected artists and exhibit designer
- Handle material costs if applicable
- Photography of the event
- Promote the artwork and the selected artists
- Provide tent, table, chair and table coverings
- Provide bottled water
- Provide selected artists with a $300 honorarium
Selected Artists
- Provide City of Raleigh Museum with a bio, artist statement, and high-definition images of work samples for promotion
- Appear for the live art creation on August 12, 2023
- Provide information to receive honorarium via credit card or check
How to Apply
- To apply please fill out this form.
- If you have any questions, please email Megan Raby at megan.raby@raleighnc.gov.
- Selected artists will be notified by July 21, 2023.
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Bank of America To Pay $250M+ For Illegal Practices
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
"Love & Hip Hop's" Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Keke Palmer Drops ‘I’m a Motha’ Merch
-
Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’
-
The Open Marriage Spectrum: Bill De Blasio’s Separation Gives Look Into Dating Others Without Divorcing
-
Join The Foxy Email List Today!