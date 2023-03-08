Living Rhythms African Drum Performance In Wake Forest

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Living Rhythms, a cultural arts company that provides hands-on programs in West African drumming and dancing, will offer a free performance on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St.

Known for their captivating drums, high-energy dancing, and non-stop audience participation, Living Rhythms performances are an educational, transformative, and exciting exploration of the drumming and dance of West Africa. The show begins with an attention-grabbing surprise entrance by the artists which has spectators on the edge of their seats right from the beginning.

With continual opportunities to sing and clap along, audience members enjoy learning about the rhythms and songs that represent traditions of several African ethnic groups. They then learn about dances that historically accompany the musical selections. Strong emphasis is placed on the traditional West African values of respect, community, and teamwork.

Families and children of all ages are invited to attend what promises to be a highly animated performance, but seating is limited.

The Living Rhythms African Drum Performance is part of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre’s “Arts for All” free community performance series, which is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County. For more information, contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566 or dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov.

