Amanda had some time today in her “Public Seales Announcement” to address some reactions to the viral release of Brittney Griner from a Russian prison. In short, she just had one question for the constant complainers:

What…makes…y’all…happy?!

Recited with the slick tongue of a spoken word lyricist, Amanda used a handful of current and general examples throughout history that can often appear to be a tireless need to protest against anything for the sake of protesting. She also cleverly gave a shoutout to bowing-out Daily Show host Trevor Noah (seen above) in the smoothest way possible.

Allow Amanda to break it all down below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Public Seales Announcement: Brittney Griner’s Homecoming was originally published on blackamericaweb.com