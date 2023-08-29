WATCH: Amanda Seales Releases Her Political Comedy Doc ‘In Amanda We Trust’

When it comes to Amanda Seales, you already know she has an effortless way of finding the comedic nature in current affairs. It’s through that innate sense of being able to balance her serious side with the silliness we know and love that we’re now being blessed with In Amanda We Trust, her self-described “political comedy documentary” that recently premiered on Patreon.
As proven in the clip above, Amanda took something as simple as our universal love for pop culture and put it up against the everyday man’s general knowledge of modern American history. If you can philosophically break down the lineup of Destiny’s Child by era, yet can also admit to being clueless on how many United States Senators we have in total, this lighthearted documentary is definitely worth your time and monetary support.
In Amanda We Trust is available right now for a limited time on Patreon for $15. Take a look at the trailer below featuring a fun cameo by radio veteran and friend Charlamagne Tha God:
