Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square Fall Series

… LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This collaboration between Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and Raleigh Parks & Recreation is back with a new artist lineup!

Celebrating the rich, local history of jazz music, Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays beginning in September. These events are free and open to the public.

The entertainment has been curated by event partner and local artist and event management company Deep South Entertainment.

Schedule:

• September 1 – La Fiesta Jazz Latin Ensemble

• September 15 – NiiTO

• September 22 – Public Opinion

• September 29 – Second Line Stompers

• October 6 – Dupresha Townsend

• October 13 – Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble

Each week, there will be local on-site food and beverage vendors with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase, plus food available from Square Burger, located within Moore Square.

Moore Square has been an historic site for gathering, reflection, entertainment, and recreation in Downtown Raleigh since 1792. Bringing people together to celebrate the legacy of jazz music in this space is a reflection of DRA’s mission of building a culture of authentic engagement and inclusion with downtown’s diverse community and facilitating strategic partnerships to produce positive, balanced activations across downtown.

“Our team was blown away by the positive reception Jazz in the Square had last year, and it’s one of the activations we were most proud of and excited to bring back,” DRA President and CEO, Bill King, said, “The legacy of jazz in North Carolina is one we are truly honored to invest in for generations to come.”

“With its lush lawn and central location, Moore Square is the perfect spot to host Jazz in the Square,” Moore Square Director, Jenna Kostka said, “bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy a picture-perfect evening in the park!”

Other partners include WNCU, the radio station at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and sponsor William Peace University.

For updates and details on Jazz in the Square concerts, visit downtownraleigh.org.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark