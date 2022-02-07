Radio One Exclusive
Don’t Fear COVID-19 So Much, You Forget About The Rest Of Your Body {OPINION}

February Is American Heart Month, a time to discuss cardiovascular health.

nurse holding stethoscope

Source: Peter Cade / Getty

We’ve come to a time when COVID-19 has become our biggest fear, after recent personal events and losing my Grandmother to what we assumed was COVID-19. I’ve realized that we must not forget the rest of our bodies.

While my Grandmother was seventy-seven, her cause of death was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to WEBMD, “atherosclerosis is a hardening and narrowing of your arteries caused by cholesterol plaques lining the artery over time. It can put blood flow at risk as your arteries become blocked.”

RELATED: "Working Mom Wednesday's" Black Women And Our Heart Health

Many Doctors have noticed the decline of regular physical exams due to cost and /or the fear of the pandemic. This has caused a lot of people to get sick and pass away, not always from COVID-19, but other conditions that your doctor would normally check on or notice.

Take the time to make your appointments, wear your mask, come home wash your clothes, and take a shower. These are just a few tips that have helped my family along the way to prevent contracting the virus. Please be safe.

RELATED: 7 Steps To Heart Health

 

7 steps to healthy heart , Black women heart health , Heart Health

Close