"Working Mom Wednesday's" Black Women And Our Heart Health

| 02.03.21
In recognition of American Heart Health Month we discussed the importance of black women and our heart health.  Dr. Rao-Patel gave us great insight on the importance of knowing our numbers, exercise and diet.  Dr. Patel gives us 5 things we can do to reduce our risk of having heart disease.  Listen to the interview with Melissa Wade and Dr. Rao-Patel.

 

Anuradha Rao-Patel, MD

Lead Medical Director, Care Management and Government Programs

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

As Lead Medical Director for Care Management and Government Programs, Dr. Rao-Patel oversees the Medical Directors responsible for the utilization and care management activities for fully insured, Medicare Advantage, Federal Employee Program (FEP), and the NC State Health Plan lines of business at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

In addition to this role, Dr. Rao-Patel is leading an internal opioid workgroup where she is working collaboratively with other key stakeholders at both state and national levels to identify solutions and best practices on the treatment of substance use disorder while focusing on effective care coordination for member focused care delivery.

Dr. Rao-Patel attended medical school at Louisiana State University in New Orleans and completed her internship in Internal Medicine at Earl K. Long Hospital in Baton Rouge. She then completed her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, she was in private practice providing services for chronic pain management and addiction management.

 

Here are some resouces:

From the American Heart Association website:  https://www.heart.org/en

Warning signs of a heart attack:   https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/warning-signs-of-a-heart-attack

Lifestyle changes:   https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/life-after-a-heart-attack/lifestyle-changes-for-heart-attack-prevention

Stress management:  https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/stress-and-heart-health

Virtual fitness:  Move More Together | American Heart Association

Quitline NC provides free cessation services to any North Carolina resident who needs help quitting commercial tobacco use: https://www.quitlinenc.com/

From Blue Cross NC:

https://blog.bcbsnc.com/2018/02/track-heart-health-tips/

https://blog.bcbsnc.com/2015/02/4-ways-love-heart-year-heart-health-focus/

https://blog.bcbsnc.com/2018/02/know-numbers-healthy-heart/

https://blog.bcbsnc.com/2020/02/3-ways-to-take-care-of-your-heart-during-american-heart-month/

Until next time! 😊

Warmly,

Anu

Close