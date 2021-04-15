CLOSE
Get Ready For “A Black Lady Sketch Show” To Return

HBO Essence Festival Events Black Lady Sketch Show Panel

Source: Dorothy Hong / HBO

It’s almost here! A Black Lady Sketch Show is returning! Season two premiers April 23 and features Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Amber Riley, Miguel, Jesse Williams, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Omarion, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku, Algee Smith, Kim Coles, Elise Neal, Affion Crockett, and Richard T. Jones. And, of course, the core cast is back: Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, along with Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

