Triangle Empowered Series: Internet Safety and Human Trafficking

Join us, as Brian Dawson is joined by Kendra Underwood the Human Trafficking Youth Outreach Coordinator with the North Carolina Council for Women and the NC Department of Administration discussing the importance of internet safety and human trafficking
Report human trafficking by calling the national human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BE FREE” to 233733
