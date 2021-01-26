CLOSE
Cat’s Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread

purrrrthday! Cat birthday cupcake.

Source: Sabina Torres / Getty

In true 2020/2021 fashion a cat’s birthday party held in Santo Domingo, Chile has turned into a COVID-19 spreader event.

Fifteen people’s positive COVID-19 test were all traced back to a cat’s birthday party.  Ten of the fifteen people actually attended the party, and the other five were family members of the party-goers.  The birthday kitty has not contracted the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has reported over 694,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 17,000 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)has named Chile as a high-risk travel destination.

Cat's Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread

