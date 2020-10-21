CLOSE
Do You Have A Teen That’s A Creative Writer?

Teens in rising grades 6-10 are invited to submit a creepy story in the Wake Libraries’ Spooky Story Contest! Deadline is Oct. 24, and winners will be announced on Oct. 30!

 

Teens in grades 6-10 are invited to submit a spooky story inspired by a haunted image. Stories should be 2,000 words or less and be PG-13 or family friendly.

Submit your story here.

 

