Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including Where To Go!

One-Stop Early Voting

Any registered voter or eligible individual may cast an absentee ballot in person during the early voting period. In North Carolina, this period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”

Find a one-stop early voting site location in your for the 2020 general election:

Use the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search

In 2020, the in-person early voting period begins Thursday, October 15, and ends Saturday, October 31. During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. This is different from Election Day when registered voters must vote at their assigned precinct.

When you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may update your name or address within the same county, if necessary. Find early voting sites and schedules in your county with the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. Note: Voting sites and schedules change for each election and is only available through the search tool once finalized.

To see the voting equipment your county uses for one-stop early voting, go to the Voting Equipment page, and see the map for “One-Stop Early Voting Equipment, by County.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Same-Day Registration

Individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register at early voting sites during the early voting period. After registering, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same site. This process is called “same-day registration.”

Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. A voter attests to their eligibility by completing and signing a North Carolina Voter Registration Application. The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:

North Carolina driver’s license

Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter’s current name and address.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

Within two business days of the person’s registration, the county board of elections will verify the registrant’s driver’s license or Social Security number, update the voter registration database, search for possible duplicate registrations, and begin to verify the registrant’s address by mail. The registrant’s ballot will be counted unless the county board of elections determines that he or she is not qualified to vote that ballot.

Not sure if you are registered to vote? Use the Voter Search Tool.

ALSO READ: Wake County Launches Eviction Prevention Program

By-Mail Absentee Ballot Drop-Off

Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their ballot to an election official at a one-stop early voting site during any time that site is open for voting. Ballots will be kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.

Voter Assistance and Curbside Voting

Voters at one-stop early voting sites are entitled to the same assistance as voters at a voting place on Election Day. N.C.G.S. § 163-166.8.

Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals at all early voting sites. For more information, see the Curbside Voting page.

ALSO READ: North Carolina University Students Shelter Due To Threat Over Black Lives Matter Mural

7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now 7 photos Launch gallery 7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now 1. B.Simone Beauty You're My Boyfriend Lip Gloss Source:B.Simone Beauty 1 of 7 2. Glow By Daye "Lilac" Conditioning Heat Cap Source:Glow By Daye 2 of 7 3. Mylon's Natural Hair Care System NATURAL EDGE CONTROL Source:Mylon's Natural 3 of 7 4. FORVR MOOD Pure Silk Headband Source:FORVR MOOD 4 of 7 5. Canvas Beauty Hair Blossom Serum Source:Canvas Beauty 5 of 7 6. FENTY BEAUTY FAT WATER PORE REFINING TONER SERUM Source:Courtesy of Brand 6 of 7 7. The Lip Bar Concealer Source:The Lip Bar 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading 7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now 7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now Another day, another set of beauty products to indulge in. Although the pandemic has slowed some companies down, our Black creatives are continuing to serve up the very best in the beauty market. Whether you have an affinity for makeup, love adding new skincare products to your arsenal, or are all about your mane, you can find the right offerings to get your look together. And these days Black creatives have been delivering the goods. You can also stock up on your favorites without having to break the bank. And we're all about giving you more bang for your buck. So, it's time to see what some of our favorite brands are bringing to the table this week. You know the deal! Grab your credit card and get ready to browse our weekly list of the best black beauty products.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark