KEM Is Sharing His Love Story And How He Met His Wife

The Beautiful Brow Guide
7 photos Launch gallery
The Beautiful Brow Guide
1. STUDIO COLLECTION PRECISION BROW PENCILSSource:Brow Down Studio 1 of 7
2. LAMIK Eyebrow GelSource:Lamik Beauty 2 of 7
3. LAMIK CELEBRITY BROW KITSource:Kim Roxie 3 of 7
4. HD Brows Brow GlueSource:Brow Glue 4 of 7
5. PATRICK TA Major Brow Shaping WaxSource:PATRICK TA Major Brow Shaping Wax 5 of 7
6. REVITABROW® ADVANCED EYEBROW CONDITIONER & SERUMSource:REVITABROW® 6 of 7
7. Kelly Baker SWAROVSKY CRYSTAL TWEEZERSource:Swarovsky Crystal Tweezer 7 of 7
