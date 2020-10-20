New Tool Shows You The Wait Time At Durham & Wake County Early Voting Sites

Ready to go vote in Wake County, but you’re unsure of the waiting times? This new tool will allow you to check wait times at voting locations across the county.

Click here to check Durham County voting wait times

Click here to check Wake County voting times

EARLY VOTING 🗳: 1-2 hour wait at W.E. Hunt Community Center. The only early voting location in Holly Springs.

Save time and see if there are other locations with no wait time in Wake County. Use this link: https://t.co/Jl1NyQ9KCT pic.twitter.com/qZ3288gP03 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 19, 2020

I missed the voter registration deadline. May I register and vote at an early voting location?

Yes. Eligible individuals may register and vote during the early voting period.

Learn about same-day registration requirements.

Who may vote at early voting locations?

Any eligible Wake County voter may vote at any Wake County early voting location.

May I update my name or address at an early voting location?

Yes. You may update your name and address before voting.

If you moved 30 or more days before Election Day, you will receive the ballot style of your new address.

If you moved fewer than 30 days before Election Day, you will receive the ballot style of your old address.

I am a college student. What are my options for registering and voting?

College students may register to vote in the county/state of their home address or in the county/state where they are attending college. Learn about Election Day, absentee by mail, and early voting options for college students here.

What are the registration and voting requirements for persons in the criminal justice system?

Eligible individuals may register and vote during the early voting period. If you have been convicted of a misdemeanor you do not lose your right to vote.

If you have been convicted of a felony you cannot vote or register to vote until you have completed all the terms of your felony sentence, including any probation or parole. View information on registering as a person in the NC Criminal Justice System.

May I change my party affiliation at an early voting location?

No. Changes to party affiliation cannot be made during the early voting period.

How can I determine whether I’m registered to vote?

Check your voter registration status.

Why are the lines so long at early voting locations?

Lines are generally not long during the first days of early voting. Voting lines are the longest on the final 3 days of early voting.

I heard that if I vote at an early voting location, my vote may not get counted. Is that true?

No. Your vote will be counted on Election Day along with the ballots cast in the polling places.

How can I view historical early voting dates, times, and turnout?

