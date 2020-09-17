CLOSE
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset[Court Documents Here]

Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset. According to court documents filed at the Fulton County Magistrate, State, and Superior Court, there is a petition for Belcalis Almánzar vs Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the real names for the two rappers.

Cardi B and Offset’s got married in 2018 and had their daughter Kulture, that same year. Their relationship has had many rumors of infidelities and troubles, but the two always managed to work things out in the end, this time legal action has been filed. Check out the court documents below:

Cardi B Offset Divorce in Fulton County Georgia

Source: Fulton County Magistrate / Fulton County Magistrate

Cardi B Offset Divorce in Fulton County Georgia

Source: Fulton County Magistrate / Fulton County Magistrate

Neither Cardi B or Offset have publicly addressed the filing, but Cardi B recently posted on her IG Stories that she was, “Her Heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”

 

 

 

 

